Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and the QAS were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning which left two children injured.
Police and the QAS were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning which left two children injured. Philippe Coquerand
Breaking

Children hurt in Bruce Highway crash

Bill Hoffman
by
5th May 2019 9:58 AM | Updated: 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and ambulance officers were called to a Bruce Highway accident just north of the Bli Bli off-ramp this morning after a vehicle crashed into a guard rail while avoiding a kangaroo.

A police spokesperson said an 11-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl suffered possible whiplash injuries as a result of the impact.

A third person was also treated for minor injuries

The accident happened just before 6am.

The spokesperson said the two children and another occupant were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

More Stories

bli bli bruce highway crash editors picks kangaroo police queensland ambulance service sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mega book and clothing sale

    premium_icon Mega book and clothing sale

    Whats On All proceeds from Lifeline stores and sales across the state support the 13 11 14 crisis line.

    First jazz show by Mary River

    premium_icon First jazz show by Mary River

    Whats On Limited seats to show

    CANCELLED: Tonight's Maryborough speedway called off

    CANCELLED: Tonight's Maryborough speedway called off

    Motor Sports Maryborough speedway race meeting cancelled

    Donation a true delight

    premium_icon Donation a true delight

    Community HPV team ready to win