Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Young children lived in house with drug making

With Pershouse behind the wheel, police tried to intercept the stolen car at Burnett Heads on September 26, activating lights and sirens.
With Pershouse behind the wheel, police tried to intercept the stolen car at Burnett Heads on September 26, activating lights and sirens. Matt&Kyles
Carolyn Booth
by

A BUNDABERG mum who allowed a house where three young children lived to be used to manufacture drugs has been jailed for a string of drug and traffic matters.

In total, 23-year-old Tabitha Joyce Pershouse pleaded guilty to 19 charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday, including a group of charges from September last year when she reversed a stolen car into a police car.

An unlicensed Pershouse was on the run from police, stealing cars and petrol in a crime spree between Gin Gin, Bundaberg and Torbanlea.

With Pershouse behind the wheel, police tried to intercept the stolen car at Burnett Heads on September 26, activating lights and sirens.

But instead of stopping Pershouse reversed the car, smashed into a marked police car and drove off at speed. She was recorded travelling 160km/h in a 80km/h zone along Burnett Heads Road to escape.

During the crime spree she also failed to stop for police at Gin Gin and was clocked driving in excess of 100km/h in a 60km/h zone along Mulgrave St.

On Monday, Pershouse also pleaded guilty to drugs charges stemming from a raid on a Wynter St property in July 2016.

She faced three counts of exposing an individual under 14 to danger from unlawful manufacturing and permitting use of place.

Magistrate Ross Woodford said Pershouse had shown a lack of respect to the three children by exposing them to dangerous chemicals.

Mr Woodford also blasted Pershouse for her reckless driving.

"You crossed into the oncoming traffic lane, down an embankment. They're actions which you undertook that could have taken the lives of innocent people.

"If you ever continue to drive or carry on in this manner again you'll find yourself in a hell of a lot of strife."

Handed a nine month jail head sentence, Pershouse was also sentenced to accumulative period of disqualification of her driver's licence.

It will be more than 10 years before she is able to apply to get behind the wheel again.

Having served 95 days in pre-sentence custody, Pershouse was released on Monday with the remaining balance to hang over her head for two years.

Topics:  bundaberg crime editors picks police

Bundaberg News Mail
WATCH: Big tides, big catches as sharks swim in

WATCH: Big tides, big catches as sharks swim in

BIG tides, murky waters and plenty of herring are bringing sharks in closer to shore.

Solar firm wound up over debt claims

Two companies said the solar power installation firm owed them money. (File photo)

Companies say Wide Bay solar firm owes nearly $89,000

BOM forecaster says early cyclone weather model unreliable

A Weather Zone model which shows cells that appear to look like a cyclone forming off the east coast was posted on Bundaberg Weather's Facebook page.

"We're keeping an eye on it at this stage."

Legal consequences of bullying: book sheds light

Little girl suffering bullying raises her palm asking to stop the violence

The booklet can be ordered or downloaded for free.

Local Partners