Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Children taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

Tara Miko
by
13th Apr 2019 7:02 PM | Updated: 14th Apr 2019 7:19 AM

TWO children are among four people taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash south of Toowoomba.

Emergency services were called to the crash scene at Hodgson Vale Rd and the New England Highway about 4.45pm.

Two cars collided leaving one woman trapped inside one of the vehicles, who was freed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

A woman in the second vehicle, which also had two children inside, was assessed at the scene.

All four were taken to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions.

editors picks hodgson vale new england highway toowoomba toowoomba crash toowoomba hospital toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Florida of Australia': New lifestyle village takes shape

    premium_icon 'Florida of Australia': New lifestyle village takes shape

    Property The flip of a golden shovel marks the first step in transforming this former golf course into Hervey Bay's newest lifestyle village for over 50s.

    Machete-wielding ex: "I told you I would kill you"

    premium_icon Machete-wielding ex: "I told you I would kill you"

    Crime He told police officers he would kill her a day earlier.

    Coast businesses feature in a best of Queensland list

    premium_icon Coast businesses feature in a best of Queensland list

    Business 'We are always working to keep improving the business.'