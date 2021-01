The post-immersion incident occurred at Bargara Esplanade last night.

QAS were called to the Esplanade at Bargara about 6.17pm after two girls became caught in a rip.

The two children were transported to Bundaberg Hospital for precautionary measures and were both in stable conditions.