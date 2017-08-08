Children's Day: celebrate our future leaders

ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander families and children have been celebrated in organisations, schools and communities across the country to mark Children's Day.

Held on 4 August each year, Children's Day started in 1988 to celebrate children living in orphanages and institutions.

Many did not know their birthday, so a day was set aside to celebrate a communal birthday to make each child feel special.

It is fitting that the theme for this year's Children's Day was Value Our Rights, Respect Our Culture, Bring us Home.

This year, Children's Day holds extra meaning, recognising the 20th anniversary of the Bringing them Home report which exposed appalling human rights violations through the Stolen Generations.

On the day, we acknowledged the atrocities of the past and reaffirmed our commitment to reconciliation.

The national day presents an opportunity to celebrate the significant role community, culture and family play in the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.

It's important for all Australians to come together to learn more about our history and show our respect and recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and strong family connections.

I encourage organisations, schools and communities across the state to make this a priority and identify ways we can work towards this recognition.

MARK FURNER

Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships