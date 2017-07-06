Child's play thrills aged care residents

CHILD’S PLAY: Eight children, aged between one and four, delighted Anglicare Kirami residents with song and dance and other interactive activities this month.

THEY might be small but a bunch of Hervey Bay toddlers are making a big difference to the lives of elderly residents living at Anglicare Kirami nursing home.

Armed with big toothy grins and a bundle of energy, children aged from one to four visit the Point Vernon nursing home once a month as part of Kim McNaught's Sassymacs Kids Music and Movement Program.

The Hervey Bay mother-of-two and Family Daycare Educator initially started the free, not-for-profit program, 10 years ago as a learning tool for babies and children.

But after he Nan moved into the facility last year, Mrs McNaught knew the residents would get a thrill from seeing the children perform song and dance, assisted story telling and poetry readings, and a variety of interactive games.

The children and other educators from around the region now visit for about 40 minutes on the last Friday of every month, where the residents can be seen with massive smiles as they clap their hands, bop along to the music and interact with the children. "It's like their hearts melt when they see the kids," Ms McNaught said.

"The kids went around and handed out streamers, stop and go signs and got them involved with puppets and the speckled frog song and they get stickers and stamps at the end.

"One elderly man and his wife even helped one of the kids put their shoes back on.

"One lady said she hadn't smiled so much in such a long time."

Mrs McNaught's passion for early childhood education and her love of music was the inspiration behind founding the music and movement program all those years ago and includes dancing and various musical activities that stimulate children's social, emotional, language, cognitive and physical development.

"I just can't say enough how important music is; it's just awesome, I love it!.

"I just love to spread the love."

GET YOUR CHILD MOVING