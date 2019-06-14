Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Chile's coast hit by powerful earthquake

14th Jun 2019 12:01 PM

A powerful magnitude-6.5 earthquake has shaken Chile's Pacific coast but there have been no immediate reports of major damages or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 7:19 pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres and its epicentre was 79.9 kilometres west of Coquimbo, Chile.

Chilean authorities said the quake was centred under the ocean and no tsunami warning issued.

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire," which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world.

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.

chile earthquake

Top Stories

    REVEALED: First look at plan for new M'boro attraction

    premium_icon REVEALED: First look at plan for new M'boro attraction

    Council News The Heritage City is about to get its own water play attraction with $1million allocated in the council budget

    $350K bust: Clerk fronts court on fresh charges

    premium_icon $350K bust: Clerk fronts court on fresh charges

    Crime The new charges bring the total to 92 counts of stealing

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    Bay's 'bloody' legend challenges Coast youth to save lives

    premium_icon Bay's 'bloody' legend challenges Coast youth to save lives

    News 59 Fraser Coast donors celebrated during National Blood Donor Week