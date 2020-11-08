Chilling missing persons cases haunting Brisbane

Madeleine McCann: What happened to Britain's most famous missing girl

Madeleine McCann: What happened to Britain's most famous missing girl

The chilling stories of the last movements of a select few men and women continue to haunt Brisbane, even decades after they seemingly vanished into thin air.

According to the Australian Federal Police Missing Persons, more than 38,000 people are reported missing each year.

While most people are found, some 2,600 people have been listed as long term missing person - missing for more than three months.

In Queensland, 59 people remain on that list - 18 missing from Greater Brisbane.

Here are the stories of some Brisbane's most chilling missing persons cases.

Caboolture: Sandrine Jourdan

Missing Caboolture woman Sandrine Jourdan.

Sandrine Jourdan was 37 when she vanished from Caboolture on July 13, 2012.

She was last seen at a Caboolture home wearing a light mauve long sleeve jumper and dark dress pants.

For years her family members have been dogged in their search for the mother and while she remains a registered missing person, a coroner said it was possible Ms Jourdan - who had a history of drug use and mental health issues - had either been murdered or taken her own life.

Three people were questioned over the case, but none were ever declared a person of interest.

Redcliffe: Carolyn Stokes

Carolyn Stokes went missing from Redcliffe. Picture: David Kapernick

Carolyn Stokes had simply gone for an afternoon walk on March 11, 2008 but she never returned.

The 58-year-old grandmother was last seen by her husband about 5pm.

Missing Redcliffe woman Carolyn Stokes' husband Trevor talks to media about his missing wife from their home.

At the time, her heartbroken husband, two adult sons and several grandchildren made a plea in front of media for her safe return after a search of bushland near her Redcliffe home failed to find her.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Bribie Island: Michael Newbon

Missing Bribie Island man Michael Newbon.

Michael Newbon was last seen at his home on Bribie Island on October 9, 2013.

The 73-year-old had set off for a walk form his Banksia Beach home.

While Mr Newbon was physically fit and knew the local walking tracks, he was suffering dementia.

An extensive search including police, a dog squad. State Emergency Service volunteers and a rescue helicopter were unable to find Mr Newbon.

Less than a year after Mr Newbon's disappearance, his wife Maureen said she was struggling to come to terms with the loss.

"I knew in my heart, the next day, he was gone," Mrs Newbon said. It just gives me the horrors and I find it difficult to come to terms with," she said.

Police combed scrub through Bribie Island for a trace of Mr Newbon as part of a large-scale search however nothing was found.

Samford Village: Wayne Steinhardt

Wayne Steinhardt disappeared in 2010.



On Thursday, July 1, 2010 Wayne Steinhardt made a call to family to tell them he was relocating.

Mr Steinhardt frequently stayed at campgrounds and had planned to move from Samford Showgrounds to Rathdowney, and was believed to be travelling with his small pet dog.

He was never heard from again.

In 2017 a call for help was sent by police to anyone who might have information that could help find Mr Steinhardt, or even locate his car and caravan which had also vanished.

Lota: Owen Lindgreen

Owen Lindgreen, 56, was last seen leaving a mental care lodge in Lota on January 24, 2016.



For more than four years the whereabouts of mental health patient Owen Lindgreen has baffled police and those who knew him.

He was residing at a mental care lodge in Lota when he disappeared.

Mr Lindgreen, who would be aged 59 now was last seen walking towards nearby suburb Manly on Sunday, January 24, 16.

New Farm: Steven Goldsmith

Steven Goldsmith went missing from New Farm in 2000. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Not a trace of 28-year-old Englishman Steven Goldsmith has been uncovered by police since his disappearance from New Farm in 2000.

Even a fresh search 10 years later failed to uncover any clue to what might have befallen the New Farm resident who worked in Toowoomba.

Steven Goldsmith has been missing from New Farm since July 2000.

The vanishing was made all the more eerie when police confirmed none of Mr Goldsmith's belongings were missing - his car remained secure in its garage.

Reports of the tree surgeon's whereabouts - one alleged sighting in Normanton and another that he had been murdered and his body dumped in the Brisbane River - also failed to uncover anything.

Mr Goldsmith was last seen by friends on July 5, 2000 and caught on security cameras withdrawing about $3000 cash from an ATM on July 10, with the cash later deposited onto his credit card.

Toowong: Penelope Smith

Penelope Smith, 57, was last seen on Milton Rd Toowong on November 7, 2005.

Penelope Smith was last seen in Toowong 15 years ago.

It is believed the 57-year-old left Toowong Private hospital after a day visit and was driving a 2003 Holden Astra. She was never seen again.

Not long after her November 7, 2005 disappearance, Ms Smith's family made a public plea to find her. Police have expressed concerns for Ms Smith's safety as she is required to take medication daily.

Ms Smith's brother Bill said it was unlike his sister to disappear without contact.

"Our main concern is that she's all right because we haven't heard from her in over three weeks,'' Mr Smith said at the time.

"We want her to do what she wants but we also want to make sure everyone concerned knows that she is OK.''

St Lucia: Sean Sargent

Sean Sargent has been missing since March 19, 1999.

The army officer disappeared in after a boozy night with friends that allegedly after a fight.

In March 1999 Sargent, then 24, had been with friends at an Orchid St address at St Lucia.

Around 11pm he and three friends went to a party at Hawkins Dr.

He allegedly got into a fight with another man outside the Hawkins Dr.

At 11.45pm he was last seen on Hawkins Dr.

Sean Sargent with his father Tom and stepmother Ruth.

He was reportedly seen at a Brisbane gay bar shortly after his disappearance.

His disappearance was shrouded by suggestions he could have been living a double life by hiding his sexuality from the army.

An inquest in the Brisbane Coroners Court heard a handful of people told police they saw Mr Sargent in the weeks after his disappearance, including at a gay bar in Spring Hill and camping in Byron Bay, but there was nothing else to indicate whether he was dead or alive.

Annerley: Kaia Kila

Kaia Kila was last seen in Townsville in January 1997. Picture: Graham Hutton

According to the Australian Federal Police's Missing Persons register, the last confirmed sighting of Kaia Kila was in Annerley in 1996 however it is understood there had been reported sightings of the 42-year-old mother in the Townsville area a month or so later.

It is believed she may have returned to her home country of Papua New Guinea.

It was her daughter Kori Farr who reported her mother in 1999.

The last time she saw her they had a disagreement.

At the time Kori said she was particularly concerned because her mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and sometimes did not take her medication.

"I just want to know where she is,'' she said at the time.

"In the last couple of months people have said they've seen her in the city.

"If she is out there, I want her to let us know that she's all right.

"I'm worried that she might be dead. It's awful not knowing.''

Brisbane: John Dixon

John Dixon was last seen in December 2011.

Nine years ago British citizen John Bernard Dixon was travelling the country before arriving in Brisbane - then he vanished.

The then 55-year-old was last seen in Brisbane City on December 1, 2011.

Noble Park: Mahalingam Sinnathamby

Missing person Mahalingam Sinnathamby.

Police arrived at Mahalingam Sinnathamby's home on November 24, 2005 to find not a trace of the man, who is today aged 83.

He lived by himself at Noble Park and family grew worried when they could not contact him between late August and late November 2005.

Police arrived at his home to conduct a welfare check however Mr Sinnathamby was nowhere to be found and has not made contact with loved ones since.

Brisbane: John Brown

John Brown has been missing since 2016.

The first sign Townsville real estate agent and convicted drug importer John Edward Brown, then 40, was missing was when he failed to attend an appointment on June 16, 2016.

He had been seen on June 15 but no one who knows him has seen him since.

Family reported the man missing on August 29, 2016 and all inquiries to locate him have failed.

According to the Townsville Bulletin in 2016, Brown - a convicted drug importer and police informant - had a desire to befriend the rich and famous, from rugby league stars to a Queensland premier.

According to the Bulletin, Brown claimed the Australian Federal Police abandoned him after laying bogus charges in 2012 so he could infiltrate criminal networks.

He disappeared while on trial for serious drugs charges in the Supreme Court in Brisbane however a jury returned a guilty verdict despite his absence in court.

It is believed Mr Brown may be avoiding contact with police.

Brisbane: Wayne Gillis

Wayne Anthony Gillis has been missing since 1999.



Wayne Gillis told loved ones he was travelling south to look for work but was never seen again.

He was last seen by his sister Marie Taylor on July 27, 1997 at Sunnybank railway station after the siblings had an afternoon together. He has never made contact with family since.

Mr Gillis, then 43, headed home to Ipswich, where he lived with his de facto wife and their young son Jeremy.

A month later he packed all of his things and told his wife he was heading to Nowra in New South Wales to visit his father and look for work. He never showed.

It was reported in 2007 that in the weeks before his disappearance, Mrs Taylor said Wayne was stressed as he was battling to find work as he lost his driver's licence earlier that year.

"Wayne kept things to himself, which meant if he had any significant problems he didn't talk about it much.

"He was a good brother, a kind person who was a bit soft and was a devoted father to Jeremy.''

Police investigating Wayne's disappearance said the last unconfirmed sighting of him was in 1999 when a former workmate claimed he saw him in NSW.

On April 19, 2010 Justice John Lock closed an inquest into the fate of Mr Gillis and concluded he had died.

Brisbane: Lydia Notz

Missing woman Lydia Notz, was last seen on October 31, 1976 in Chapel Hill, Brisbane.

A haunting age progressed photograph of one of Brisbane's most enduring missing persons was sadly not enough to help uncover her whereabouts.

Lydia Notz was aged 21 when she disappeared from Chapel Hill in 1976.

She was at a friends house on October 31, 1976 however left the home, leaving a note behind.

It said she expected to be home in about a week however the young beauty never came back.

She had only been in Brisbane less than two months after arriving from Germany when she disappeared.

An age progressed image of Ms Notz, revealing what she might have looked like in the present day, was released by police in 2010. She still has not been found.

Inala: Chad and Melony Sutton

Missing girl Melony Sutton.



The devastating double disappearance of siblings Chad, then 16, and Melony Sutton, then 14, rocked Brisbane in 1992.

The pair was last seen in Inala on November 23, 1992 when they left their Queensland home by foot.

Chad Sutton has not been seen since 1992.



They were walking to school as they had missed the bus however the never made it to their school however did drop younger brother George on the way.

Later, it was revealed they intended to hitchhike to Perth to be with their father.

Neither of them have been seen or heard from since.

An age progressed image of Melony Sutton, to age 31, in 2009.

An age progressed image of Chad Sutton to age 33, in 2009.

A disturbing version of events was provided by a former student at the pair's school in 2017.

Former Inala High School student Clare Snow said she thought the pair were driven to breaking point after months of bashings from three violent bullies.

"The main (story) was (the Suttons) were taken to the bush that used to be at the back of Inala before the bush was knocked down to build houses," Ms Snow told The Courier-Mail.

Police searches were carried out following their disappearance but not trace was ever found.

If you have any information that could help with any of these missing persons cases, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Chilling missing persons cases haunting Brisbane