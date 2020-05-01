Menu
10 mth old Lillian Peters was all rugged up, wearing the wooly jumper her grandma knitted, as she went on her daily walk with mum Sam along the Esplanade at Point Vernon.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Chilling out: How low temperatures will drop

Carlie Walker
1st May 2020 5:30 PM
GET out the ugg boots and winter woollies - temperatures are set to drop across the region on Saturday.

Minimum temperatures are set to plummet, with Maryborough to shiver through a drop to 9 degrees, while Hervey Bay will be slightly warmer at 11 degrees.

on Friday the minimum temperatures in the region were 16.5 in Hervey Bay about 6.30am and 15.5 degrees in Maryborough at 5.39am.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the wind chill factor yesterday may have made temperatures seem slightly cooler.

She said the region should prepare for a cold long weekend, with temperatures well below the May average of 13.1 in Maryborough and 14.1 in Hervey Bay.

"There's a cool dry air mass moving through behind the cool front," Ms Wong said.

Rain was unlikely, although there could be showers off the coast from Monday, she said.

Temperatures on the Fraser Coast will start increasing again from Tuesday.

