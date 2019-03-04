Menu
Traps set up for motorbike riders. Picture: Ben Feltell
Motoring

Deadly traps set for Queensland motorbike riders

by Ally Foster
4th Mar 2019 2:13 PM

MOTORBIKE riders have been sent a chilling warning after deadly traps, capable of decapitating someone, were set along a popular track.

The disturbing discovery was made at a spot on the Gold Coast, with two traps consisting of thin copper wire strung across the track between two trees.

The wires were set up at head height and could result in serious injury or even death for riders going at high speed.

 

 

The group found two separate traps set up along the track. Picture: Ben Feltell
Images of the trap have been shared on Facebook as a chilling warning to riders to take care.

"Copper wire have been set up across Coomera 4x4 tracks at head height obviously trying to get riders," one of the posts read. "Be careful around these areas."

People were understandably outraged and concerned by the discovery, with thousands flocking to the comment section to warn friends and family.

"That would slice you in half. That's some next level madness right there," one person said.

"Idiots who did this should be jailed! There is no doubt someone would have their head cut off at speed," another wrote.

 

Traps like this could prove deadly to riders travelling at high speeds. Picture: Ben Feltell
This isn’t the first time these kind of traps have been found. Picture: Ben Feltell
Another person pointed out that it wasn't just motorbike riders that were being put in danger, writing: "That's disgusting. Not just moto riders, what about poor horse riders. These people have no life or morals."

A dirt bike rider was injured just last month when he ran into a similar trap while riding through a forest in Queensland.

Ben Bird was riding his motorbike in the Amamoor State Forest, near Gympie checking fencing around a property he cares for when he was unexpected truck around the neck and thrown off his bike.

When the 25-year-old got up to inspect what had caused the crash, he was horrified to discover someone had strung a thin piece of wire between two trees at a height most riders' necks would be.

He was reportedly only travelling at about 15km/h at the time of the impact, but he was still left with a painful graze to his neck.

Continue the conversation alexandra.foster@news.com.au | @allyjfoster

