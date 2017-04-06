Chilly morning on Fraser Coast, more cool weather to come

THE temperature dropped to 16 degrees on the Fraser Coast in the early hours of Thursday morning as a cool change continues across the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 16.5 degrees at 2am in Hervey Bay and at 4.30am Maryborough hit the same minimum temperature.

CLICK HERE TO KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST WEATHER COVERAGE

The temperature has climbed slightly to just shy of 18 degrees at 6.30am and is expected to reach 27 degrees in Hervey Bay and Maryborough during the warmest part of the day.

BOM weather forecaster Michael Knepp said we were now experiencing cooler weather from a southerly air mass which was expected to last this week and into the start of next week.

Top temps are expected to climb slightly with a top of 29 degrees forecast for Maryborough and 30 degrees for Hervey Bay by the weekend.

There was a strong wind warning issued earlier in the week which has been cancelled.

Are you enjoying the cooler weather? Join the discussion and tell us below.