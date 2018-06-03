Menu
SUNNY DAYS: The Maryborough Wharf on Saturday.
SUNNY DAYS: The Maryborough Wharf on Saturday. Valerie Horton
News

Chilly mornings on the back seat as minimum temps crawl up

3rd Jun 2018 7:07 PM
IF YOU felt a shiver down your spine on Saturday and Sunday morning, you were not alone.

Temperatures dropped six degrees below the average minimum both in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, launching the month of June on a chill.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said it was likely low-lying areas had even experienced frost.

But once the early hours passed, days quickly warmed up with Hervey Bay reaching 23 degrees and Maryborough peaking at 24.

The weather proved to be an ideal backdrop to the Relish Food and Wine Festival, held in the Heritage City on Saturday. Checking the forecast, Mr Clark had some good news for those who need a break from cold mornings.

"The minimum is looking to be a bit warmer than what we have seen,” Mr Clark said.

"In the middle of the week, we predict shower activity on Wednesday.”

This winter is expected to be drier and warmer than usual, as a result of weaker westerly winds and climate change.

It's a trend expected all across Australia except for parts in the far north.

Broadscale climate drivers, such as the El Niño-Southern Oscillation and the Indian Ocean Dipole, are forecast to remain neutral during winter and thus have less influence on Australia's climate.

fcweather fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Local Partners