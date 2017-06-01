Chilly start to winter and what's ahead on Fraser Coast

How do you keep warm in winter?

THE morning minimum dropped to nine degrees on the Fraser Coast for the first day of winter - but felt like six degrees.

It was 8.9 degrees in Maryborough at 5.30am but if you reached for an extra blanket it's because the apparent temperature was 6.1 degrees.

Hervey Bay was much the same, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

But if you're not a cold weather person, don't worry, the beautiful Fraser Coast is expected to warm up to 22 degrees for the first day of winter.

The morning's minimums dropped below the long-term average June minimum temperature of 11.8 degrees for the Whale City and 10.3 degrees in Maryborough.

What's the best way to keep warm during winter? Join the discussion and tell us below.