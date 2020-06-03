Chilly weather 'rude reminder Qld winters can get cold'

PLUMMETING temperatures have given a rude reminder that Queensland does get cold in the winter.

Those were the words of Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong, who explained why it got so chilly.

In Maryborough, the temperature dropped to 3.8 degrees at 2.58am on Wednesday, while in Hervey Bay it got down to 5.8 degrees at 2.38am.

The temperatures were well below the average for June in both cities, with Maryborough's average low 10.4 degrees and Hervey Bay's 11.9 degrees.

"Over the last couple of days there has been a trough moving eastwards," Ms Wong said.

A cool dry air mass and the offshore flow of south-westerly winds had acted to cool down temperatures.

But in the next few days as winds turn around, bringing back moisture from the oceans and increasing temperatures, temperatures would return closer to average, Ms Wong said.

"It's probably the coldest morning of the year and a rude reminder we do get cold in Queensland in winter," Ms Wong said.