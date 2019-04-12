Emaciated dog ‘two days away from death’

AN EMACIATED dog left on a short chain and without water in a rural Queensland community was just 48 hours away from death before being rescued by a Gold Coast animal rescue group.

Duke, a Bull Arab cross dog, was surrendered to Kitt Kat Care on Wednesday from Chinchilla, just one day after the skinny pup's photo went viral online.

The photo of this dog, said to taken in Chinchilla this week, has caused a stir both in the Western Downs and on social media. Picture: Facebook.

A 4-year-old brindle Bull Arab cross called Fern was also surrendered into their care.

When they were taken from the property, it is understood there was no food, water or shade on site for the dogs.

Kitt Kat Care founder Mika Dargie said the pair were quickly taken to the vets, where Duke was given a body score of one - the lowest a dog can be rated.

"We got bloods done, treated them for parasites," she said.

Chinchilla dog, Duke, receives care at a vet after being surrendered to volunteers with Gold Coast rescue group Kitt Kat Care. Picture: Kitt Kat Care/Facebook.

"The vet said Duke would have been dead within 48 hours … he was emaciated and dehydrated.

"His heart was also struggling to pump."

Ms Dargie collected the pair from the Chinchilla Vets on Thursday morning, driving 740km round trip on a mercy mission.

They are now with foster carers locally.

Fern also had a poor body condition. Picture: Kitt Kat Care/Facebook.

She said they will slowly build up the amount of food they can eat and have also been given electrolytes.

Ms Dargie said while she couldn't talk about the family who surrendered them, they had been cooperative and signed over the dogs immediately, recognising they couldn't care for them.

Two dogs in good health were left on the property.

Duke is treated by a vet. Picture: Kitt Kat Care/Facebook.

It is understood both dogs were also used for pigging in the remote community.

"We'll have them until about June to get them back to health," Ms Dargie said.

"We're proud that we as a tiny Gold Coast rescue group could unite enough to get the dogs safe. Social media was the big factor."

It is believed the dogs had been in poor condition for some time.