Chinchilla receives Australian first museum installation

AUSTRALIAN FIRST: The Chinchilla Museum is shining brightly, recently opening Australia's First Forestry Fire Tower Interpretive Centre and welcoming over 300 visitors in the last month. Picture: Contributed

The Chinchilla Museum opened Australia's first Forestry Fire Tower Interpretive Centre, and welcomed more than 300 visitors in the last month.

Immaculately restored original Coondarra and Turkey Mountain fire tower cabins are a highlight of the display, after they were by the state government in 2017.

Museum volunteers and organisations such as Origin Energy have pitched in to help fund and restore the towers, and other equipment related to the forestry industry.

Chinchilla Historical Society president Cath Brandon said it was wonderful to such a welcoming influx of visitors into town since its opening.

"Keeping our history alive and educating future generations, while the current generation reminisces about times past, is so important," Ms Brandon said.

"Visitors can see artefacts, replica models, use a touch screen to enter the life of a forestry worker, and gaze out over an old sawmill, while experiencing the story of Barakula Forest and other significant forests of the region."

The Chinchilla Museum is welcoming tourists left, right, and centre since its new museum installation opened. Picture: Contributed

Time travel is now a reality, with keen historians now able to enter the fire towers and explore how they were equipped to spot fires, and identify the location using a 360-degree compass circle marked on the walls, and a string hanging from the ceiling in the centre of each cabin.

Using triangulation on a map, two towers work together to pinpoint the fire, enabling firefighting crews to be sent quickly to the exact location.

Origin's general manager for Condabri, Talinga and Orana Alexandra Kenney-Clark said the importance of protecting and sharing the history of Australia's forestry is significant.

"We are pleased to be able to play a part in preserving our cultural heritage and sharing history with others by supporting the display," Ms Kennedy-Clark said.

A special dedication to the late former Queensland government forestry agency employee Arthur Leis who constructed 28 fire towers from 1957-1987 is included, as well as 12 three-legged timber fire towers unique to Queensland.

