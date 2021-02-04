Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young’s warning against travelling to Greater Melbourne has meant she’s had to postpone her own visit to see her grandson.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has had to cancel a trip to Melbourne next week to visit her first grandchild because of the latest COVID-19 case in Victoria.

Dr Young has urged Queenslanders to reconsider any travel to Greater Melbourne after a 26-year-old hotel quarantine worker at the Grand Hyatt hotel tested positive.

"I do apologise to everyone out there who had plans to go down to Melbourne, could they please put them all on hold if at all possible," Dr Young said.

"This is not the time to be travelling to Melbourne."

Dr Young has had to delay her own plans to see her new grandson next week in Victoria.

Her elder daughter Rebecca gave birth to a baby boy last month in Melbourne.

Greater Melbourne has not yet been declared a hotspot as a result of the latest hotel quarantine infection and Queensland remains open to Victorians at this stage.

Dr Jeanette Young. Pic Mark Cranitch.

But the case has prompted Dr Young to ask Queenslanders to reconsider their travel plans to Greater Melbourne, a call she's had to heed herself.

"I was due to travel next week. I won't be," she told journalists.

Hundreds of Australian Open tennis players, officials and staff who had been staying at the Grand Hyatt in Melbourne's CBD have been placed in isolation.

They are undergoing testing after a 26-year-old volunteer firefighter, who had been working at the Grand Hyatt as a resident support officer for the Australian Open, was found to have SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Originally published as CHO cancels trip to see newborn grandson