Chocolate for breakfast? Oh, heck yes.

KEEP MOVING: Eat all you like at Easter as long as you move your body.

KEEP MOVING: Eat all you like at Easter as long as you move your body. Contributed

WERE your kids expecting to be allowed to gorge themselves on chocolate until their bellies ached?

Why of course you can my little darlings, just as long as you don't throw up on the carpet. Wake us up at 5am to show us what the Easter Bunny delivered?

No, not so keen on that one, so how about we say not until 6am?

That's pretty well how we ran our Easter in this Man Cave.

Sure, Easter has the overarching religious aspect, but given that the kids are well indoctrinated by that bit at school and Easter is based on pagan traditions co-opted by the early church I felt fine with treating it as a secular/pagan/Christian day of treats.

As it is we endeavour to run with everything in moderation.

Note: Christmas is exempt from this, Christmas in this house rocks and that includes an overindulgence on food.

These "binge days'' only come along a couple of times a year and we treat them as special.

We are quite an active family heavily involved in gymnastics and karate and both Jo and I have active jobs that keep us on our feet and moving.

I don't recall ever being overly involved in sports when growing up.

Sure, there were PE classes and school-based sports on Wednesday afternoons but other than that we just weren't a sport-based family.

Physically active absolutely, but just not with sports groups and no interest in watching sports.

After high school I discovered I loved playing social netball and rebound volleyball (four a side but in a squash court playing off the walls - wear knee pads) and intermittent martial arts as time and finances allowed.

I hadn't really done much in the way of sports since moving to the Bay but it was in 2015 that I discovered roller derby and absolutely loved it.

Fast, physical, played on roller skates, game play that let me dance (ask Jo about my tennis style), and all enmeshed in a culture of acceptance and support. Despite regular bruises, sore muscles and routinely being slammed onto my backside by some of the sweetest ladies you could hope to meet, never have I had so much fun or felt such a part of a team.

Due to an injury and other obligations I had to step away from my beloved derby league but I still think of it fondly.

I've since resumed karate, happily training alongside my eldest daughter at a great club.

I'm still not a dedicated sports player by any means. I keep going as long as I'm having fun.

The kids obviously don't get their dedication to their sporting endeavours from me so it's fortunate their mum was an elite gymnast in her youth and understands what it means to be dedicated to a sport.

I can, however, help get them to training, cheer at their competitions, play nicely with other parents and along with Jo, gave them their Easter indulgences to remind them of life being about balance. This year balance was dark chocolate and peanut brittle.