Crime

Chocolate thief throws tantrum, causes over $1100 damage

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
6th Aug 2019 3:00 AM | Updated: 6:36 AM
A CHOCOLATE thief was caught in the act, chucked a tantrum, threw the goods on the floor and smashed a glass door on his way out.

Richard James Dobson, 28, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count each of stealing and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Dobson entered the George St Foodworks store at 9.45am on January 28, walked straight to the confectionery aisle and was witnessed placing chocolates inside his shirt.

She said the witness then approached Dobson about the hidden chocolates and he pulled them out, threw them on the floor and left the shop.

Ms Kurtz said he smashed a glass door on his way out, causing $1130.66 damage.

Dobson was ordered to pay restitution for the door and sentenced to a four-month head sentence, wholly suspended and operational for six months. Convictions were recorded.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

