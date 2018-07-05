Menu
ROLL UP: Charlee,7, Bradley,5, and Parker,9, Kratzmann with their cardboard trains at the train workshop at Gatakers Artspace ready for the Mary Poppins Festival Grand Parade on Saturday.
Choo-choo-choose a train and paint it

Inge Hansen
5th Jul 2018 5:00 PM
FORGET Thomas the Tank Engine, these colourful trains created by crafty conductors are the next big thing in the railway world.

Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough has turned into train workshops this week as kids can create and paint their own cardboard trains that will feature in the Mary Poppins Festival Grand Parade this weekend.

<<FIND MORE EVENTS ON THE FRASER COAST HERE>>

Senior Arts Development Coordinator for Fraser Coast Regional Council, Trevor Spohr said so far, about 85 trains had been made with another 26 left to design.

"(Staff) have been working on it for the past few months with our volunteers helping construct a big train set to lead the carriages on festival day," he said.

"Everything is made from cardboard donated by Hervey Norman and Carpet Court."

 

There's still time to decorate your own train with the workshop open from 10am to 1pm Friday. A small cost of $5 is required to participate.

Mr Spohr said the theme of trains came from Maryborough being the centre for Downer EDI, Walkers and train building for decades which he believed was "worth celebrating".

"The Mary Ann is a massive draw card and (the theme) is part of the new bank of stories building," he said.

"That facility is about everyone has their own story to tell and trains are one of Maryborough's."

For more information call Gataker's Artspace on 41905723.

gatakers artspace maryborough mary poppins festival train workshop
Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Local Partners