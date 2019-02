TEA AND SHAVE: Diane Paes will hold her Leukaemia Foundation fundraiser at Parkside on Adelaide where staff (standing from left) Stacy Gleich, Julieann Sutcliffe and Courtney Bates will offer delicious home made sweets and a cuppa with proceeds going to the cause.

TEA AND SHAVE: Diane Paes will hold her Leukaemia Foundation fundraiser at Parkside on Adelaide where staff (standing from left) Stacy Gleich, Julieann Sutcliffe and Courtney Bates will offer delicious home made sweets and a cuppa with proceeds going to the cause. Boni Holmes

IT HAS been harrowing for Diana Paes to watch another close friend endure the cancer battle.

So once again she will become an advocate for the Leukaemia Foundation raising much needed funds and awareness by shaving her head next month.

"I have someone who is really close - like a little sister who is battling the disease. She is no longer working," Diana said.

"When you have already lost people it is difficult but there is nothing I wouldn't do to help.

"This disease does not discriminate between little people and big people, young or old - it just attacks."

Diane said it just wasn't her friend she was raising awareness for but also to support the families and friends, doctors and researchers.

The Leukaemia Foundation will celebrate 21 years of the World's Greatest Shave campaign where people of all ages will shave, colour, or wax the hair on their head, chest or face.

Funds raised from the event help give families facing blood cancer the emotional and practical support they need, and fund vital research to help more people survive blood cancer.

In 2009 Diane and her husband, Willy, both shaved their heads and beard raising $3500 for family members.

This year Diane will shave her head while Willy will be getting a colour courtesy of beautician Demi Souvlis.

Demi is also welcoming anyone else to colour or shave at the event.

Diane will hold her World's Greatest Shave event at Parkside on Adelaide in Maryborough on March 13 from 3.30pm.

Parkside on Adelaide will cater the afternoon tea with proceeds going towards the event and have already kick started the fundraising with a $50 donation.

You can donate at the cafe or online at https://secure.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?RegistrationID=745542.