Choppy seas weren't full picture on Married at First Sight

Clear, calm waters are usually found out on Fraser Island waters on Quick Cat II. Choppy conditions presented on Married at First Sight were "unusual” according to Sam Peaker.

FANS of hit reality television series Married at First Sight were painted a very different picture of Fraser Island on Thursday night.

About one million viewers watched as newlyweds Alycia and Mat visited Fraser Island for their honeymoon.

The couple's whale-watching adventure aboard Quick Cat II happened in October, but the conditions could not have been further to what is usually expected at that time of year according to deckhand Sam Peaker.

The "crystal clear and calm" waters were replaced by choppy waves and surf, which left Alycia to battle seasickness.

Mr Peaker said the conditions depicted on television were unusual for that particular season.

"In the earlier months of the whale season, it's rare we'd have days where it gets that uncomfortable with a northerly," Mr Peaker said.

"Every other day it's crystal clear and calm, almost like a mirror out there.

Despite the unflattering conditions, Mr Peaker said it was great for the boat to get the publicity and exposure of being on national television.

"It helps us get out there and give us that advantage to show off Fraser Island and what we do with our job," he said.