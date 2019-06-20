Menu
The pair began dating when they were both 16, the same age as Joanne Curtis when she began seeing Chris Dawson.
Crime

Chris Dawson pleads not guilty to murder of wife

by AAP
20th Jun 2019 11:19 AM

THE former husband of Sydney woman Lynette Dawson has formally pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Chris Dawson, a former rugby league player and teacher, was charged in December over the disappearance of his then-wife Lynette on Sydney's northern beaches in 1982.

His lawyer Greg Walsh formally entered a not guilty plea at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday.

The matter is due back before the same court on August 8.

Lynette Dawson's disappearance was the subject of the highly popular investigative podcast series The Teacher's Pet.

