Is Chris Loft still accused of computer hacking?

WHEN former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft was arrested by the Crime and Corruption Commission last year, he was charged with five offences.

The Chronicle revealed on Saturday in an exclusive report that two of those charges have been dropped, while a case has been presented on a count of misconduct in a public office.

The proceeding charge relates to an allegation of Mr Loft trying to get his 2016 election campaign manager a job with the council while he was mayor.

The Chronicle can confirm Mr Loft is still accused of committing one counts each of computer hacking and disclosure of official secrets.

They were not mentioned in the initial story to avoid confusion as they are being dealt with in a different court.

In the Queensland court system, charges are differentiated by how serious they are by being called either an indictable or a summary offence.

Indictable offences are more serious, carrying a higher maximum penalty, and are often dealt with in a higher court such as the district or supreme court.

Mr Loft's charge of misconduct in a public office and the two charges which were dropped were indictable offences, and had been previously committed to the Hervey Bay District Court.

If Mr Loft pleads not guilty to the misconduct in public office allegation, a jury panel of 12 members will decide his fate.

On rare occasions, permission may be granted for a person to have a judge alone trial in the district court for example, to avoid inherent bias jurors may have.

Mr Loft's charges of computer hacking and disclosure of official secrets are currently before the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court, where they will remain as they are summary offences.

It is normal for a person's more serious charges to be dealt with first, so it is more than likely we will see the misconduct charge finalised first.

In the Magistrates court, all trials are decided by the magistrate.

If Mr Loft pleads not guilty to the computer hacking and disclosure of official secrets, he will be trialled in front of one person - the magistrate.

The former Fraser Coast mayor's trial in the Hervey Bay District Court is scheduled to start in May next year in front of Judge Glen Cash.

It is estimated to go for about two weeks.

Misconduct in public office has a maximum penalty of seven years in jail.

Computer hacking and disclosure of official secrets each have a maximum penalty of two years in jail.