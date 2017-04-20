Chris Loft, when will we see change?

AFTER getting no satisfaction on the council deputations inquiry and now reading the Chronicle April 17 it seems ironic Chris Loft can make a statement of turning over a new leaf.

You talk of strengthening and empowering citizens of region.

You say you want to make decisions that will benefit the community both in the short and long term.

Once again your council are making the decisions not the people.

We have heard all this clap trap before.

Having been forced to pay rates in the past to build Hervey Bay under the super city philosophy and we in the regions watch millions of dollars poured into Hervey Bay and with little or no interest in sharing with the rest of us beyond the Susan River.

How are things going to change? Where is your empowerment to the people of the Maryborough region to have their say on the separation from the quasi Hervey Bay Council?

If you are talking empowerment let's have a compulsory vote on the separation issue.

We are also looking at the long term benefits of not being part of Hervey Bay for our survival and there are many more reasons for us to be separated from Hervey Bay.

We know money designated for Maryborough will stay in the Maryborough region with our own council.

Act now as there is no future for Maryborough as things are at present.

You must of have been present when many have made this point to you.

CLIFF THOMAS

Maryborough