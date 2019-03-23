Father accused of raping daughter found with weapons cache

CHILD ABUSE: 300 cases of child abuse in the Mackay region have not been tended to.

CHILD ABUSE: 300 cases of child abuse in the Mackay region have not been tended to. Choreograph

A MACKAY prosecutor has referred to the terror attack in Christchurch while strongly objecting to bail for a man accused of sexually abusing his daughter after police found a small arsenal at his property.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the father would be "vigorously defending" the allegations involving his child.

The man in his 30s, who cannot be named under Queensland law, is accused of two counts of digital rape, as well as a raft of weapons charges in the Mackay region this year.

It is alleged he possessed category B, R and A weapons and ammunition.

Prosecutor Brendon Selic said while the rape allegations were the most concerning, focus should be placed on the weapon-related offences.

Mr Selic said the man had been under a domestic violence order, which had now expired, and had not reapplied for his weapons licences.

"He's had access to firearms and... a large amount of ammunition," Mr Selic said.

"While there's no indication in regards to any violent use of firearms... given the current climate in regards to firearms regulations and public concern in regards to use and possession of firearms, there is a public interest in regards to unlicensed possession of firearms and ammunitions and it is on that basis I would be strongly opposing bail."

The court heard the man is also facing drug-related charges.

Duty lawyer Geoff Govey, of Taylors Solicitors, said the man "strenuously denies the rape allegations" describing them as "bizarre" and against a messy family background.

"He has the presumption of innocence here to day," Mr Govey said, adding the weapons were linked to a hobby and the man accepted they should have been handed in.

The court heard he has no criminal history.

He was allowed bail under residential and no-contact conditions. The case was adjourned to June 5 for mention.