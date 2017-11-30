Christmas accommodation almost at full capacity

The eco tours are great for kids if you're staying at Kingfisher Bay Resort during the Christmas school holidays.

IF you want to stay on Fraser Coast during the upcoming holiday season you better be quick because accommodation providers are filling up fast.

A number of hotels, motels and budget accommodation providers are either booked our over the Christmas break or very close to full capacity.

The owner of Ramada Hervey Bay , Peter Beard said they were booked out between Christmas and New Years.

Mr Beard said there were some rooms available prior to December 22 and after New Years.

He said they were up 20% in November compared to last year with regular holiday makers coming back before the mad rush.

"We've had some rooms booked since last Christmas," he said.

Just up the road at Oceans Resort and Spa Hervey Bay, it's a similar story.

Rooms Division Manager Jacqui Cator said they were sold out between Christmas and New Years for what is one of their busiest times of the year.

"We have a few rooms available before Christmas but we do expect to sell out," she said.

If you're looking for budget accommodation, get in quick because Buzers on the Esplanade is almost fully booked during the festive week.

They do however have vacancies at the start of the school holidays and later in the New Year.

If you're looking at exploring Fraser Island, Kingfisher Bay Resort is close to full capacity.

Group Communications Manager Monique Parker said they were 'packed to the rafters' from December 15 to January 20.

"We have a few rooms left but you'll have to book soon," Ms Parker said.

"From a locals perspective it's also good to book vehicle ferries in advance even if it's a day trip."

There will be special school holiday eco ranger program with night and day trips for the kids including fishing, camping and night life spotting.

In the Heritage City, McNevins Maryborough Motel has plenty of vacancies right through the holiday season.

Manager Sharom Strathern said they tended to get last minute bookings from travellers passing through.

The Best Western Kimba Lodge in Maryborough is at about half capacity during the Christmas to New Year period.