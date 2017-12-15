Christmas bug spreads not so festive virus

AS CHRISTMAS draws closer there's one guest no one wants at their party - the gastro virus.

The festive season is notorious for the virus which causes vomiting, diarrhoea and other nasty symptoms and it's started making its way around the Fraser Coast.

Dial A Home Doctor area manager Aleem Khan said gastro affected up to 50 per cent of patients who contact at home doctors.

"We see gastro very often and when one family member becomes affected then it's likely others will too," he said.

"It's very contagious and people use the same toilet in a household and that's often why it spreads easily."

As the virus lingers in the air Dr Khan said it was important to have strict hygiene, limit contact with an infected person and isolate the toilet they are using to avoid spreading.

Unfortunately, due to a large number of get together's over Christmas, it was a notorious time of year for the bug to resurface in clusters.

"Everyone gets together for Christmas lunch and when someone is infected it's the ideal way for it to spread," he said.

"People are shaking each others hands and they're using the same toilets."

Often causing severe vomiting, diarrhoea and fevers, Dr Khan said it was vital for an infected person to remain hydrated.

"Dehydration is the main problem (with gastro) and a person will normally feel a fever, tummy pain, cramps, blood in the stool and may lose their appetite," he said.

"It's particularly important for babies and young children to stay hydrated as they have a much smaller body mass index."

When symptoms of gastro subside, a person should restrict contact with others for at least 24 hours.

Anyone concerned with their health should contact their local doctor.