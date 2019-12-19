Menu
Bringing the Christmas Cheer – Community Lifestyle Agency visited the Hervey Bay hospital children's ward to sing carols with nurses and give presents to the kids. Photo: Cody Fox
Christmas carols for Hervey Bay children’s ward

Glen Porteous
& James Guilmartin
19th Dec 2019 1:34 PM
XAVIER White felt the Christmas spirit from his hospital room today.

The four-year-old was one of the Hervey Bay Hospital Children’s Ward patients to be surprised by thoughtful gifts.

Xavier was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and had to be admitted for medical attention and his mum Carly was worried he was going to miss out on Christmas with his family.

“We are hoping he will be discharged by Christmas Eve, but he might have to stay here during that week,” Carly said.

“His eyes lit up when he saw the Paw Patrol, Lego and Hot Wheels and it’s amazing to receive these presents.”

The children’s ward was decked out in Christmas decorations, with Santas, reindeer and colourful tinsel plus a Candy Land display for the children to enjoy.

Volunteers from Community Lifestyles Agency have been coming to the hospital for several years to help bring Christmas joy to the ward.

Agency manager Jess Lane said the group, made up of people with disabilities, enjoyed singing carols and giving gifts during the Christmas period.

“The staff and patients were really grateful for us coming down and it’s important to bring awareness about the valued role and contributions people with a disability can make to our community,” Ms Lane said.

“Everyone here was very welcoming and board members and the CEO joined in for the fun activity.”

Hervey Bay Hospital nurse unit manager Sally-Anne Smith said this was great for the children and staff on the ward and she appreciated what the agency did.

