Christmas Day miracle comes to Hervey Bay Hospital

AS A registered nurse, Nancy Joy is used to the sight of hospital gowns and midwives at Hervey Bay Hospital.

But the expecting Hervey Bay mother found herself on the other end when staff helped her give birth in the wee hours of Christmas morning.

Ms Joy's new daughter was welcomed into the world at 4.45am, weighing about 3400g.

Chrsitmas Baby - (L) Ellsy Joy, Mother Nancy Joy holding her newborn daughter (still deciding on name), Father Anish Sunny and their 2yo Ethan. Nancy and Anish's daughter was born December 25th weighing 7 lbs 8 ozs (3402g) Cody Fox

She was one of two mothers at the hospital who gave birth to a Christmas baby that morning.

The arrival has made Christmas for Ms Joy, her husband Anish Sunny and son Ethan a little more special knowing their baby arrived healthy and happy.

While they haven't settled on a name, Ms Joy said she was considering calling her Evelyn.

"It's been a very busy 24 hours, and she (Evelyn) has been a bit unsettled through the night," Ms Joy said.

"Her birth makes Christmas a bit more special, knowing she will be celebrating her birthday and the holiday together."

Mr Sunny said the arrival of his new daughter was "a precious gift from God".

"We believe Santa came to us yesterday," he said.

"Ethan is very happy as well, he was always checking mum out and asking when the baby would arrive.

"The whole family is very excited."

About seven hours later, 27-year-old Jamie-Lee Wirth also welcomed her own Christmas miracle a few doors down.

Weighing 2020g, Caprice Wirth joined her mother four weeks earlier than her expected due date.

Chrsitmas Baby - Jamie-Lee Wirth and Daniel Thompson of Hervey Bay. A daughter Caprice born December 25th, weighing 4 lbs 7 ozs (2020g). A sister to Hayley, Brock, Calais, Blake, Katie-Lee, Kyeesha, Jakiha and Emaiea. Cody Fox

Speaking to the Chronicle, Ms Wirth joked Caprice was "impatient and wanted to celebrate Christmas with her".

"It was very much a shock," she said.

"Our family is very excited to know there was a new member of the family in time for Christmas.

"It's like a Christmas miracle."

Seeing two babies born in such circumstances was a surprise for registered nurse Judith Shaw, who said it made for a very special day for the two families.

She said staff prepared small Christmas packages for the families, which usually included items like teddy bears and wrapping for when they arrive home.

"Babies come when they want to come, we have no choice in that matter," she said.

"Things like this make the hospital a beautiful place to work."