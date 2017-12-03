Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Christmas festivities begin on the Coast

A fun night with friends, Hugo Lucas, Taylor Hinds, Mia Blum, Briar Lucas, Shaylee O'Connell, Chloe Blum and Evie Koehler.
A fun night with friends, Hugo Lucas, Taylor Hinds, Mia Blum, Briar Lucas, Shaylee O'Connell, Chloe Blum and Evie Koehler. Valerie Horton
Inge Hansen
by

IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Fraser Coast as festive events started over the weekend.

Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum held their annual Carols in the Village on Saturday night.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

MC of the evening John Andersen said about 400 people attended the evening.

"Our village green was overflowing," he said.

"It went extremely well and I was amazed by all the smiles. When it becomes dark and the lights and candles light up, it looks magical."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

But the faces of the young ones lit up especially bright when Santa made his appearance. Local choirs and soloists performed on the night which was attended by people from as far as Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

Other Christmas events were held over the weekend welcoming the festive season including a community Christmas party in Burrum Heads, Bayside Christmas Concert and Family Festival.

Related Items

Topics:  christmas fccommunity fcevents fraser coast

Fraser Coast Chronicle
STORM WARNING: Fraser Coast on alert

STORM WARNING: Fraser Coast on alert

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued.

Sound of smashed glass before horror attack

The Fraser Coast home invasion left the 71-year-old woman damaged physically and emotionally.

Crazed attack left innocent woman irreversibly damaged

Coast on flood watch ahead of severe weather event

Maryborough weather watch - The Mary River at Petrie Park, Tiaro in October.

Up to 80-180mm could fall in a day.

Colour run brings us together

IN THE PINK: The Dial A Home Doctor, Marcus' Legacy Colour Run and Tough Mudder 2017 was yet another raging success.

Money was raised for the Hervey Bay Hospital Maternity ward.

Local Partners