Christmas festivities begin on the Coast

IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas on the Fraser Coast as festive events started over the weekend.

Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum held their annual Carols in the Village on Saturday night.

MC of the evening John Andersen said about 400 people attended the evening.

"Our village green was overflowing," he said.

"It went extremely well and I was amazed by all the smiles. When it becomes dark and the lights and candles light up, it looks magical."

But the faces of the young ones lit up especially bright when Santa made his appearance. Local choirs and soloists performed on the night which was attended by people from as far as Melbourne and the Gold Coast.

Other Christmas events were held over the weekend welcoming the festive season including a community Christmas party in Burrum Heads, Bayside Christmas Concert and Family Festival.