ELF IN A PARK: Harper, 7 and Eve, 5 Groznik spot a Fraser Elf hiding near the Urangan Pier. Photo: Cody Fox
News

CHRISTMAS FUN: Find a Fraser Elf in your local park

Christian Berechree
, christian.berechree@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 1:30 PM
A BIT of Christmas magic could be hiding just around the corner.

Throughout the Fraser Coast, mischievous elves are about to go into hiding, waiting to be found and hidden again.

To get the Christmas spirit going, mayor George Seymour invites all fun-loving Fraser Coast residents to join a game of Find the Fraser Elf.

Between December 14 and 20, elves will start appearing in parks across the Fraser Coast.

“We need your help to find them,” Cr Seymour said.

“This year there will be more elves and more opportunities to be involved.”

He said the rules of the game were simple.

Just find an elf, take it on an adventure for a day (making sure to take plenty of photos) and hide it again for someone else to find.

You can hide the elf in the same park in which you found it or take it somewhere else.

Each elf has a name, some in the Butchulla language with the English interpretation written below.

Social media is an important part of the game, so be sure to post your photos on the event page, using #FestiveFraserCoast and #FraserElf.

