Christmas gift ideas for last minute shoppers

THE pressure is on... There is less than two weeks until Christmas and if you were a crammer back in high school when it was exam time, you're probably the same when it comes to buying gifts this time of year.

So for the unorganised and the time-poor, here's a few last minute gift ideas to inspire you to get cracking with your shopping:

GRANDMA: Framed family photo, kitchen appliances if baking is her thing or jewellery.

GRANDAD: Some crystal whiskey classes are likely to impress if he is that way inclined, or something extra special to store his spirits in. If he's a sports fan, maybe some good-old merch is the way to go.

MUM: Jewellery, day spa voucher, new watch or painting.

DAD: Fishing gear, sporting merch, wallet or some funky boat shoes so he stops wearing those worn-out old loafers he claims were cool in 1967.

SON: Wireless Dr Dre headphones, skateboard, jetpack ride or paintball skirmish voucher.

DAUGHTER: Blow-up swan for the pool, make-up brush kit, bluetooth speakers.