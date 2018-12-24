Christmas in custody for allegedly hitting man with 4WD
A HERVEY Bay man will spend Christmas behind bars after he allegedly struck a man with a four-wheel drive following an argument.
Chad Garaty fronted Maryborough Magistrate's Court this morning charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, a negligent act causing harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.
The 44-year-old allegedly attended a Scarness address about 9pm on Saturday where an argument took place over a vehicle.
Police then allege an assault took place on Turrum St followed by an incident where a 47-year-old man was hit by a car.
The alleged victim is in Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious condition with multiple broken bones.
The Chronicle understands police were opposed to a bail application.
Mr Garaty will return to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 10.