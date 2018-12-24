Christmas in custody for allegedly hitting man with 4WD

Chad Garaty fronted Maryborough Magistrate's Court this morning charged with three offences.

A HERVEY Bay man will spend Christmas behind bars after he allegedly struck a man with a four-wheel drive following an argument.

Chad Garaty fronted Maryborough Magistrate's Court this morning charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm, a negligent act causing harm and assault occasioning bodily harm.

The 44-year-old allegedly attended a Scarness address about 9pm on Saturday where an argument took place over a vehicle.

Police then allege an assault took place on Turrum St followed by an incident where a 47-year-old man was hit by a car.

The alleged victim is in Hervey Bay Hospital in a serious condition with multiple broken bones.

The Chronicle understands police were opposed to a bail application.

Mr Garaty will return to Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 10.