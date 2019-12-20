Kittens need fur-ever homes this Christmas

This little kitten needs a new home.

SANTA'S reindeer might have some competition this year in the form of six bouncy and gorgeous little kittens named after Mr Claus' trusty steeds.

Seven-week-old Rudolph, Dancer, Vixen, Comet, Dasher and Prancer have been looking for forever homes at Redland Animal Shelter.

The black balls of fantastic fuzz are joined by 10-week-old kitten Mistletoe and cast of other dogs and cats awaiting families this festive season.

Six gorgeous kittens named after Santa's reindeer, and a cast of other cats and dogs need forever homes says Redland Animal Shelter.

A Redland City Council spokeswoman urged anyone looking for a new addition to the family to consider adoption.

"The more animals we are able to successfully find homes for, the more lives that can be saved," the spokeswoman said.

"This also means fewer animals spend less time in a shelter environment.

"All animals adopted from the Redland City Council shelter are vaccinated, health checked, microchipped and desexed, which helps to stop the cycle of unwanted breeding."

However she asked people to think carefully before they committed to a new pet.

"Unfortunately, buying pets as a gift often results in unwanted pets being surrendered to the shelter in the months following Christmas," the spokeswoman said.

"Pet ownership is a lifelong commitment that takes a lot of work and acceptance of responsibility.

"People need to ensure they have enough space and time to take care of their pet.

"Other considerations include cost of pet ownership, such as food, toys, flea, tick and worm prevention, vet bills, and exercise and enrichment requirements for the animal."