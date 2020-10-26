CHRISTMAS LIGHTS COMP: Festive fun is here after dreary year

Time to get ready for the Christmas Lights Trail.

IF YOU’VE been thinking of getting out the Christmas decorations and calling it a year given the events of 2020, here’s your excuse.

The council is encouraging residents to untangle the fairy lights and start planning this year’s displays for the popular Christmas lights trail.

Anyone planning to be part of the Light Up the Fraser Coast trail can contact the council now to get on the official map.

“It has been a tough year so we’re all looking forward to a fantastic Festive Season,” Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said.

“Christmas light displays are an important part of our festive season celebrations and will inject some fun into what has been a drab year.

“So, if you are decorating, then we’d love to hear from you.”

Following the Christmas lights trail has become a tradition on the Fraser Coast.

“It is always a great delight to see the effort families go to as they decorate and the smiles on the children as they view the displays,” Cr Seymour said.

To be a part of the fun, fill in the online nomination form on the council website www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au

Residents can also visit the Council Customer Service centres or call 1300 79 49 29 to ask for help to fill in the online form.

The council will create a map of the lights displays, which will be available from early December.

Residents can also get together to have a go at taking out the coveted Christmas Street Award.

Those who grew up on the Fraser Coast have long known Hayman Crt in Hervey Bay as Christmas St however the current Christmas Street is Lakeridge Drive, Dundowran.

“The winning street will get the ‘Christmas Street’ street sign for the next year,” Cr Seymour said.

The council will join in the festive fun and decorate a giant Christmas tree in front of the Maryborough City Hall and a living Christmas tree on the Hervey Bay Esplanade.

Nominations for Christmas Street or to have you house included in the Light Up the Fraser Coast Trail close at 5pm on Friday, November 20 to give Council time to create the maps so they are available from early December.