Christmas message, church service times across the Coast

EVERY year the Chronicle runs a traditional Christmas message along with church service times.

Here’s what Pastor Ross Davie from Bayside Christian Church has to say about Christmas 2020 and a full list of service times.

CHRISTMAS MESSAGE OF PEACE 2020

Wow. What an amazing and crazy year that we have all had in 2020, with so many events cancelled or postponed.

The good news is that Christmas has not been cancelled for 2020.

We will still celebrate the great news that Jesus Christ came to bring peace on earth, and goodwill for all people.

Many have struggled with fear, worry and anxiety this year due to financial and health challenges.

I want to remind you of some powerful words that Jesus said, “I leave the gift of peace with you — my peace. Not the kind of fragile peace given by the world, but my perfect peace. Don’t yield to fear or be troubled in your hearts — instead, be courageous!”

We all look forward to giving and receiving gifts at Christmas time, but some of the most impacting gifts can’t be wrapped. Love, hope, peace, acceptance, encouragement.

Peace is a beautiful gift that God offers to you tonight. Peace with yourself, peace with others, and peace with God through Jesus Christ.

I pray for peace to fill your heart and mind, and for peace in your family and other relationships.

I encourage you to listen carefully to the words of the Christmas Carols and to go to a church over this Christmas season.

May Peace and love be with you and your family.

Love and blessings,

Ps Ross and Mary-Lyn Davie

CHRISTMAS CHURCH SERVICE TIMES

Christmas Eve

Bayside Christian Church: 6pm

Hervey Bay Catholic Parish: Carols 30 minutes prior to Mass at 4.30pm, 7pm, Midnight

Victory Church Maryborough: 5.30pm carols night

St Mary’s Catholic Church: 5.30pm and 7.30pm

St Paul’s Anglican College: 5.30pm carol service, 11.30pm service

Reach Church: 6pm

Maryborough Presbyterian Church: 7pm

St James Lutheran Church Hervey Bay: 7pm

Christmas Day

New Life Christian Church: 8.30am

Hervey Bay Baptist Church, Nikenbah: 9am

Hervey Bay Catholic Parish: Carols 30 minutes before mass at 7am, 9am

Church of Christ Hervey Bay: 8am

Hervey Bay Presbyterian Church: 7.30am

Tinana Christian Church: 8.30am to 9.30am

Maryborough Baptist Church: 8am

Salvation Army Maryborough: 10am, band playing carols from 9.30am

St Mary’s Catholic Church: 8am

St Paul’s Anglican Church: 8.30am

St Stephen’s Uniting Church Maryborough: 8am

Door of Hope: Maryborough: 8.30am

Grace Community Church, Maryborough: 9am

Hervey Bay Lutheran Church: HC – 8.30am