Christmas miracle: Breakthrough in 127-yr Mary Ann mystery

They are calling it a Christmas miracle at the Whistlestop museum. The original name plate of the legendary Mary Ann locomotive has mysteriously reappeared after 127 years.

The little locomotive, the first built in Queensland, disappeared without a trace in 1893 after a Mary River flood and a disastrous fire at the Dundathu sawmill where she was stored.

Maryborough engineer Peter Olds, long intrigued by the quaint little loco with the upright boiler, was the driving force behind the building of a replica, launched in 1999 after being rebuilt from three historic photographs.

The Mary Ann has since been an iconic attraction in Maryborough, pulling carriage loads of visitors and residents through Queen's Park on her regular outings before returning to her home at the Whistlestop museum.

Late last week, a stranger walked into the museum with a solid brass curved plate bearing the name "Mary Ann". Leaving a name and phone number, he donated it to the museum on the condition it be recognised as the original name plate for the famous steam engine.

A jubilant Mr Olds said he was certain the name plate was the original but efforts to contact the donor had so far proved fruitless. "It's unbelievable that this should turn up like this after all this time. Who would have thought this could happen?"

No other part survives of the original Mary Ann, built to cut and haul timber in the Cooloola forest in the late 19th Century.

The nameplate cast for the replica closely resembles the original, appearing a centimetre longer because it has been flattened slightly.

A commercial font closely resembling the script shown in blown-up photographs of the original was used for the replica name plates. Several copies were cast as well at the one fixed to the boiler of the replica.

Slight variations are shown in the letters carved in 1873; the replica casting has a uniform font.

Mr Olds and Whistlestop executives Warren McPherson and John Sims have speculated that the name plate might have been removed from the Mary Ann in 1893 by owner William Pettigrew. His partner William Sim was killed by a log rolling off the Mary Ann train two weeks after the celebration of the official opening of the Cooloola railway line.

"Both men had daughters named Mary Ann so the nameplate would have been of great sentimental value to William Pettigrew." Mr Olds said speculatively.

Pettigrew's diary showed he visited Dundathu after the Christmas Day fire in 1893, noting "two locomotives" in an inventory of stock remaining at the riverside site.

"He may well have taken the name plate because it would have meant a lot to him but who knows where it has been for 127 years?" mused Mr Olds. "We will have to do some searching."