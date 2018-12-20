Menu
CHRISTMAS PARTY: Bay Central Tavern marketing and events co-ordinator Davina Ebenezer and bartender Alanah Woodman putting the finishing touches on the pub's Christmas tree ahead of the Christmas in the Carpark event tonight. Alistair Brightman
Christmas spirit comes to Bay Central Tavern's car park

Blake Antrobus
20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

AS WELL as pouring drinks and running the bar, Davina Ebenezer has been helping the Bay Central Tavern sparkle for tonight's Christmas event.

Carols and fireworks will light up Pialba as the Christmas in the Carpark takes off from 5pm.

The event, raising money for the Children's Hospital Foundation and local drug and alcohol rehabilitation clinic Bayside Transformations, was rescheduled from last week after heavy rain led to its cancellation.

Ms Ebenezer said she felt people struggling in the community needed a free event during Christmas.

"Especially this time of year, money is really tight, so to have a free event for the whole community to come together is really important,” Ms Ebenezer said.

"We can't wait to provide all the entertainment.”

The event runs from 5pm-9pm in the Bay Central Tavern car park, with fireworks kicking off at 8.30pm.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

