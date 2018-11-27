CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Festivities start with the carols

The eleventh annual Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum Carols in the Village -

Valerie Horton

CAROLS in the Village is one of many events on the Fraser Coast that is renowned for heralding in the festive season.

Hundreds of local residents and visitors have gathered in the grounds of the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum for the past 12 years, with about $20,000 made from the event going to various local charities.

This year, the volunteers made the unanimous decision to donate proceeds from the December 1 event to Queensland's struggling farmers.

All profits will go to Rural Aid's Buy a Bale Appeal.

Enjoying his first Christmas season, Marshall Darling. Valerie Horton

"There's been so much publicity and we've all seen the heartbreaking stories on TV and in the newspaper and that's what prompted us to put that forward as an idea,” Mr Taylor said.

"It's some way that we can give back to the community because the community supports us tremendously and the carols is a perfect venue for that.”

Mr Taylor said the event was a great way to start the festive season, with plenty of fun for the whole family.

"It's always one of the first Christmas-type events for the season in the region so it tells people that Christmas isn't too far away.

"Its a fun-filled family night, there's no alcohol and it just works well ... the only thing we rely on is the weather.

"I really love seeing all the kids enjoying themselves.”

Mansong will perform for families at the 12th annual Carols in the Village. Valerie Horton

There will be entertainment by more than 100 participants including Xavier School Choir, Mansong, Makin' Whoopee and Fraser Coast Chorus, plus a visit from Santa.

The volunteers will be listening from afar while cooking up a sausage sizzle in the canteen.

The popular multi-coloured glow sticks will be available to buy.

Gates will open at 4.30pm with pre-carols entertainment by Chic Simpson. Entry is $2 for adults, children are free.