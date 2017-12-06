Christmas spirit is alive in Toogoom

SO CRAFTY: Women from the Toogoom Craft and Chat Group have been working tirelessly to prepare all the crafts for Sunday's fair.

MESSY fun with arts and crafts will be a focal point of the Toogoom Christmas Fair on Sunday, December 10.

So it's a good idea to leave the children's best outfits at home, says organiser Wendy Lawrence.

"There will be games, there is going to be paint, glue, glitter and icing for special Christmas biscuits," Mrs Lawrence said.

"There's no point bringing them in their Sunday best because there's going to be a lot of messy fun."

Mrs Lawrence and a handful of volunteers from the Toogoom and District Community Association have worked tirelessly for the past year to bring the free annual fair to fruition.

Thousands of people are expected to fill the grounds in and around the Toogoom Community Hall to enjoy market stalls, children's games, carols, a visit from Santa and the highly anticipated crafts, which this year have a special marine-based theme.

"Every time we do these fairs we try and come up with something different and it's exciting this year because we are not just doing a Christmas theme, we are doing a marine theme as well," Mrs Lawrence said.

"We are a fishing village, we live by the sea and the health of our water is very important.

"We will be making fish, jellyfish, star fish and they are absolutely gorgeous.

"There will be also craft for the older children from about 10 to 15 ... they can make dream catchers, friendship bands and things like that."

Mrs Lawrence said the real beauty of the Toogoom area was the community spirit shown by its residents, especially members of the Toogoom Craft and Chat Group who have spent countless hours preparing craft cut-outs for children to use.

The group will also bake about 150 Christmas biscuits for the children to decorate and take home.

"If you could have seen the women sitting at the table painting the paper plates for the kids to make jellyfish, they were absolutely having such a great time with paint all over them and the floor - it was amazing,'' Mrs Lawrence said.

"It's all for the community and they know that they will bring joy to the kids who are coming to use it.

"Toogoom has a strong community spirit and we look forward to seeing families come together for this special time of the year."

Santa will make a special stop at the fair at 5pm to light up the big tree, which will be followed by the very popular carols organised by music teacher and Toogoom resident Twila, who is super star Guy Sebastian's aunty.

"The late afternoon will be filled with the beautiful voices of music students tutored by Twila, and everyone can join in to sing popular Christmas carols."

Food and drinks will be available and there will be raffles with some great prizes and proceeds will go back into the community.

To book a market stall, phone John Upton on 0418 389 269. For information about the fair, phone Mrs Lawrence on 4128 0733.

TOOGOOM CHRISTMAS FAIR