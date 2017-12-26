Christmas spirit shines at Picnic in the Garden

FOR Janet Newman, Christmas is the most wonderful time of year and it's a day which no one should spend alone.

That's why, for the past four years, Mrs Newman has organised the annual Picnic in the Garden to ensure anybody who was not surrounded by friends or family on Christmas Day, would have cheerful company.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL COMMUNITY COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

Picnic in the Gardens - three generations of Lanes - (L) Elaine, Jim, Aleisha, Keilea, Jack and Owen from Hervey Bay. Alistair Brightman

"It's for anyone who doesn't want to be at home alone or for couples who don't have people to talk to," she said. "It's really beautiful to see everyone come together and celebrate Christmas even if they don't really know who's there."

More than 200 people attended the day's festivities which was orchestrated by Mrs Newman and 45 volunteers who selflessly put their own Christmas Day plans on hold to host the event.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The event, run at Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens, has been running for 10 years and was started by Brian Hoole.

When Mr Hoole left town four years ago, Mrs Newman took over. This year, Mrs Newman said the team catered for vegans as well as meat eaters and were certainly not short of food.

"We had games in the corner for kids, our food table, fruit platters and afterwards Christmas cake and custard," she said.

"Santa arrived at 2.30pm and he handed out a small present."

Mrs Newman thanked everyone who was involved in making the day possible.