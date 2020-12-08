Christmas trail for all to explore after carols cancelled

Joan Whitmore, Julie Terry and Ross Davie from the Combined Churches of Hervey Bay have been busy preparing scenes for the Christmas Story Trail.

COVID-19 might have stopped the annual Christmas carols from going ahead on the Fraser Coast.

But a small team of volunteers from the Combined Churches of Hervey Bay have been busy planning an alternative way for residents to still enjoy the spirit of the season.

Families can go on a special Christmas Story Trail adventure the week before Christmas, with seven local churches taking part.

Organiser Julie Terry said the Biblical story of Christmas would unfold as families moved from one scene to another, starting at the Salvation Army Church in Urangan and finishing at the Hervey Bay Baptist Church in Nikenbah.

A map with directions will be provided at the first stop and will also be available on the Fraser Coast Regional Council and local church websites.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their mobile phones to scan a QR code, which will help to explain some of the scenes.

Families can also take a photo in the Manger scene at the last stop.

"We came up with this option of a Christmas story trail so people can move from church to church, hop out and walk around or just look from their cars as they drive past, with Covid-safe procedures in place," Julie said.

Each family will also be given a gift bag at the first display and little Christmas trinkets can added as they go move along the trail, which will run from December 20-23, from 7pm-9pm.

Included in the gift bag will be a song book printed by the Hervey Bay RSL, who have been a major sponsor of the annual carols for the last eight years.

The club has also redirected their support of the carols into the charitable work of the combined churches organisation by setting up a giving tree in the club foyer this year.

Gifts donated to the RSL giving tree will be collected by the Combined Churches of Hervey Bay and distributed to needy Fraser Coast residents of all ages, by local relief agencies, church-based charities and, school aged care and prison chaplains.

Julie said gifts would be welcome for all ages including children, teenagers, men, women and the elderly.

"It's lovely to have gifts like toys for children but it's also nice to have little toiletry packs for a single mum or dad, or a puzzle pack for the elderly … every little thought will go a long way," she said.

"Some other ideas could be schools supplies or a knapsack, drink bottles, games, craft items or vouchers from local businesses.

"The funds collected from buying a bauble will go towards buying food, gifts and vouchers from local businesses or specific items that people need."

All gifts must be new and left unwrapped or placed in a gift bag with the age group and appropriate gender marked on the tag.

Gifts can be placed under the giving tree until December 18.