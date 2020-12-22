Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Christmas trees vandalised by ‘small-minded person’

by Bronwyn Farr
22nd Dec 2020 10:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CHRISTMAS trees across the Tablelands have been vandalised by "people with too much time on their hands", Tablelands Regional Council acting mayor Kevin Cardew said.

"There has been vandalism of trees in various towns, and it is a cost to council and to the community," he said.

"It's disappointing that trees are put up for the benefit of the community and some small-minded person takes it all away from them."

Vandals have attacked Christmas trees in public spaces throughout the Tablelands.
Vandals have attacked Christmas trees in public spaces throughout the Tablelands.


Bree Hargraves from Tablelands Unite Facebook group put out a call for locals to redecorate trees and many community members were quick to respond, patching up the trees with new decorations.

Trees at Ravenshoe, Mt Garnet, Atherton, Dimbulah, Mareeba and Kuranda were victims of vandals.

Originally published as Christmas trees vandalised by 'small-minded person'

More Stories

christmas christmas tree vandals

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        Son’s face “flattening” assault on mum’s brutal Bay abuser

        Premium Content Son’s face “flattening” assault on mum’s brutal Bay abuser

        Crime “Get off, you are going to kill him”. These were the words a mother screamed the...

        Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        Premium Content Qld on high alert over mutant UK strain

        News Queensland on high alert over mutant UK strain of COVID-19

        Best possible ending to pandemic year for Coast’s top doctor

        Premium Content Best possible ending to pandemic year for Coast’s top doctor

        News He walked into a dream job just in time for a global pandemic