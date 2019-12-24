Christmas under attack as lowlifes target lights

Stuart Marshall from Scarness has been getting his Christmas lights stolen. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Stuart Marshall from Scarness has been getting his Christmas lights stolen. Photo: Alistair Brightman

IT IS Christmas Eve and one Hervey Bay family is not letting the Grinch ruin the holidays for them this year.

Dozens of families and organisations have complained on social media that people have been stealing or damaging their Christmas light displays in recent weeks.

“I’m not going to let them win,” Scarness resident Stuart Marshall said.

Mr Marshall said a reindeer light feature in the front of his garden was destroyed over the weekend.

“The reindeer was secured to the ground using tent pegs so it wouldn’t blow over in the wind,” he said.

“Whoever tried to steal it couldn’t get the pegs out so instead just kicked it over and broke it.”

When asked if the ordeal would force him to take down the rest of the display or rethink setting one up next year, a defiant Mr Marshall responded with a resounding “no”.

“I’m not going to let the actions of a few spoil [the festive cheer] for the whole community. Every night we have people driving past and looking at the lights, appreciating the effort that has been put in.

The Chronicle has reported on multiple incidents across the Fraser Coast this season.

Maryborough police confirmed several cases at homes and public facilities, including the Maaroom Hall.

Lights at the Maaroom Hall were bought and put up using funding made available through the Small Township Festive Decorations grant program facilitated by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Police are urging all victims to report incidents so they can be investigated.