Christmas week weather forecast for Coast

Christmas Day is expected to be partly cloudy with possible showers. Picture: Matt Taylor

Christmas Day temperatures are predicted to be up to three degrees below the December average across the Fraser Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology is tracking a trough entering the south eastern part of the state, which is expected to bring cooler air.

Forecaster Matt Marshall said south westerly winds would push the cooler southern air towards the Fraser Coast on Santa’s big day.

Hervey Bay and Maryborough will feel the heat in the lead up, with a top of 32C and 33C on Wednesday.

But it should start to cool as the week goes on, to a top of 27C on the day.

According to BOM records, the first day of December was the hottest of the month for Hervey Bay reaching 32.1C and December 4 for Maryborough at 34.3C.

The lowest between the two was recorded in Maryborough at 16.7C on December 10.

Records show an average of about 1mm of rain entered rain gauges across the region on Christmas Day last year.

Boxing Day saw about 10mm.

Mr Marshall said Fraser Coast residents shouldn’t be too concerned about Christmas getting washed out this year either with only a “light” shower or two possible for the day.

Until then, the skies look to be partly cloudy with small chances of rain, up to 30 per cent on Wednesday for both areas.