Chronic disease sufferer launches Zumba business in Bay

ZFit Dance Zumba - instructor Michelle Fisher with (L) Jenna Anderson and Summer Bessell at the Pialba Memorial Hall.

ZFit Dance Zumba - instructor Michelle Fisher with (L) Jenna Anderson and Summer Bessell at the Pialba Memorial Hall. Alistair Brightman

MICHELLE Fisher was told she would be in a wheelchair by the time she was 30 but now aged 40, she is a Zumba instructor.

The fitness fanatic, who is a schoolteacher by day, was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis as a toddler. She has had more than 20 surgeries through her life including two knee replacements and a hip replacement.

Doctors told her the best way to fight the disease was to stay active.

After moving to Hervey Bay eight years ago, Ms Fisher tried Zumba for the first time and now, runs her own classes.

Her new business called ZFit Dance Fraser Coast runs three classes a week, open to all ages.

"I did semi-professional dancing when I was young, which made Zumba really fun and easy to follow-along,” Ms Fisher said.

"I really want to promote health and fitness.”

Though she does now have to wear ankle braces, she has chosen to not let the chronic condition rule her life.

She says even taking the stairs everyday at work makes a big difference to how she feels.

A desire to encourage others to keep fit and help those in a similar battle as herself inspired the Zumba business.

Next month, Ms Fisher is hosting a fundraiser to fight arthritis which will involve a gathering of Zumba participants from the region.

Find out more about ZFit Dance Fraser Coast at zfitdance.com.au, or Ms Fisher on 0423239832.