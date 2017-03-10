Chronic illness patients will be helped by new health staff

NEW health professionals have joined Hervey Bay Hospital under a newly created job description.

They're called nurse navigators and will support patients with serious or chronic health problems.

Queensland Health Minister Cameron Dick said the nurse navigators would act as guides, ensuring patients are seen by the right doctors.

"Individuals with chronic illness often find it difficult to navigate the system," Mr Dick said.

"They have to see multiple doctors and go to multiple clinics at different times. That can become difficult and stressful for patients and families and often doesn't lead to best health outcomes."

Kristen James is one of the three nurse navigators appointed to Hervey Bay Hospital.

"By putting individuals at the centre of their health care, we will educate and empower them to become confident in managing their conditions, strengthen their relationships with health professionals and empower them to make good decisions about their health," she said.