Chronicle general manager shares loss of beloved wife

EIGHTEEN months ago, I lost my wife Linda to pancreatic cancer.



I could fill the pages of countless newspapers with memories of a 30-year marriage and our two beloved daughters.



In the hardest of times however, when I nursed her through 13 months of gruelling cancer care, I promised I would use my platform as a senior media figure to help find a cure for the disease which would take her from us.



The Chronicle is a proud supporter of Relay for Life, an event like no other, which raises vital funds for cancer research.



We choose to highlight this cause today and in the coming week, not because it is more worthy than so many local campaigns but because, like everyone in our community, cancer has impacted the lives of each and every one of us.



It is our privilege to share just some of the stories from the people who bring you your newspaper today.



Since launching our fund-raising campaign, I have been touched by the camaraderie across both buildings as staff have taken turns in bringing in home-cooked meals and treats in return for donations to our team total.



Our fundraising mascot - the travelling purple loo (pictured right) where businesses donate $30 to have it removed or $40 to send it on to another business - has so far made 13 stops across the Fraser Coast.



It will be at the Hervey Bay Golf Club on Monday.



Donation tins will remain at the Maryborough IGA and Hervey Bay RSL until Wednesday.



As of last night, we had raised $3,800.



Meanwhile, as we put in our best efforts here, a leading pancreatic scientist at the Clive Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane has Linda's name written on a board.



After meeting her in our hometown of Kingaroy, he was so inspired by her story, he vowed not to not rest until he found a cure.



Until that day comes, an estimated 3270 Australians will have been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer by the time this year is up.



Most will lose their lives in the next five years.



So with that and Linda's ever-present memory in mind, I will be leading the Chronicle Warriors team around the Seafront Oval next weekend as we unite to conquer cancer.



Please join us.

