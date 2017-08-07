Chronicle is on hunt for eligible bachelors aged over 40

PERSONAL banker Bobbi Depp appeared in the Chronicle's eligible bachelor special and since then, the 27-year-old's world has opened up to potential new suitors.

He is still very single (it has only been two weeks) but says he can feel "something great is coming."

"A lot of people have been trying to set me up on dates and asking me to meet their friends," Mr Depp said.

"If you see someone out or at the bar that you like, you might question if they're single but now people know that I am."

Following the segment's positive reaction, the Chronicle will now run an over 40s bachelor special.

If you are a single male over over 40 or know somebody who is, email a bit about about yourself or that person to annie.perets@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Mr Depp said participants will not regret getting involved in this fun experience.

"I have an older sister, she's the most amazing girl I know and I'd really like to find a guy for her," Mr Depp said.